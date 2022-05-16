Las Vegas [US], May 16 (ANI): The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas on May 15. Several stars like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion marked their presence at the glamorous awards night.
The top attractions of the night were the landmark award wins for Drake, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Beiber and K-pop band BTS.
Here is the complete winners' list of the Billboard Music Awards 2022.
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Giveon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Giveon
Khalid
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado (WINNER)
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Tiesto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye (WINNER)
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye (WINNER)
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (WINNER)
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto (WINNER)
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick...BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her (WINNER)
Giveon, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy (WINNER)
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) (WINNER)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury - Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy (WINNER)
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) [?]
Karol G, KG0516 (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers (WINNER)
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rufus Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda (WINNER)
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda (WINNER)
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Selling Song
BTS, "Butter" (WINNER)
BTS, "Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, "Levitating" (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON, "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
BTS, "Butter"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay" (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Viral Song (NEW)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More" (WINNER)
Gayle, "abcdefu"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, "You Right"
Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open" (WINNER)
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" (WINNER)
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Polo G, "Rapstar"
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like" (WINNER)
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"
Maneskin, "Beggin" (WINNER)
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me at Our Spot"
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volvi"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatia" (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" (WINNER)
Farruko, "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"
Tiesto, "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"
Ye, "Hurricane" (WINNER)
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"
Ye, "Hurricane" (WINNER)
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off the Grid"
Ye, "Praise God" (ANI)
