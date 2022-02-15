Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Billboard announced Monday that it would be partnering up exclusively with Twitter to livestream its 2022 Women in Music Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will return in-person for the first time in two years after going virtual due to the pandemic. The awards show will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2.

The livestream will include live red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, key in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees.

In addition, Billboard will share exclusive Twitter Spaces conversations with Christina Aguilera and select award recipients leading up to the event.

This year's honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo, Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt and Executive of the Year Golnar Khosrowshahi.

Other honorees and performers include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Saweetie and Summer Walker. Billboard said that additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

This deal extends a partnership between Twitter and Billboard that has included live-streaming Billboard's Grammy coverage and a real-time, official Billboard chart dubbed Billboard Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter.

Billboard president Julian Holguin said the livestream will feature "can't-miss" moments. "This partnership allows us to reach beyond the walls of the event venue and honor the powerful women driving the music industry and shaping pop culture amongst a global audience," Holguin added.

Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships at Twitter, said, "Streaming this year's Women in Music Awards is the perfect way to honor and amplify the female artists that fans talk about every day on Twitter."

Meanwhile, Twitter and Billboard also are collaborating in honor of Black History Month.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout February, #BillboardNews will deliver new videos on Twitter highlighting the achievements of Black artists and music executives. Recent episode spotlights include Drake, Aretha Franklin, Berry Gordy and Rihanna. (ANI)

