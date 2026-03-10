Washington DC [US], March 10 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran against attempting to disrupt global oil supplies, saying Washington would respond with overwhelming force if Tehran tried to interfere with energy shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking while referring to the ongoing military campaign named Operation Epic Fury, Trump said the United States remains focused on ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oil to global markets amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

"As we continue Operation Epic Fury, we're also focused on keeping energy and oil flowing to the world. I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply. If Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level...They better not play that game. In the long run, oil supplies will be dramatically more secure without the threat of Iranian ships, drones, missiles, nuclear menace," Trump said.

The US President emphasised that the US Navy is maintaining a strong presence in the region to ensure the safety of maritime traffic, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz - a critical chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes.

"The Strait of Hormuz is going to remain safe. We have a lot of Navy ships there. We have the best equipment in the world for inspecting for mines. Most of their ships are down at the bottom of the sea. But we will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world if they do anything," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and serves as one of the world's most important oil transit routes. Any disruption in the waterway could have major consequences for global energy markets and international trade.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent days amid concerns over maritime security and the potential threat to commercial shipping in the region. The United States has repeatedly warned that any attempt to block or threaten vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a strong response.

The US has also stepped up naval deployments and surveillance in the region as part of its efforts to deter potential attacks on oil tankers and safeguard international shipping lanes.

Trump's remarks underline Washington's stance that maintaining open sea lanes for energy supplies remains a top strategic priority, particularly at a time when global markets remain sensitive to disruptions in oil production and transportation across the Middle East.

The US-Israel and Iran conflict has entered its second week now. (ANI)

