A still from 'In The Grey' trailer (Photo/Instagram/@blackbearpics)

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated thriller 'In The Grey' unveiled its official trailer, offering audiences a glimpse of a meticulously orchestrated billion-dollar heist infused with high-octane action and dark humour.

Produced by Black Bear, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 15.

The trailer introduces Jake Gyllenhaal as the audacious American operative "Bronco" and Henry Cavill as the disciplined British specialist "Sid."

Both characters are extraction experts who thrive "in the grey," operating in the morally ambiguous space between right and wrong. Their mission, orchestrated by Eiza Gonzalez's handler Sophia, is to recover a stolen fortune from the ruthless despotic figure Manny Salazar.

What begins as a high-stakes heist rapidly escalates into a "war of strategy, deception, and survival," according to the trailer.

Ritchie's signature style is on full display, with rapid-fire editing, explosive gunfights, and intricately choreographed sequences. Bronco and Sid engage in a series of intense confrontations, from neutralizing guards to firing a bazooka at a helicopter, highlighting the film's commitment to visually dynamic action.

The trailer also underscores the characters' strategic teamwork. Sophia, tasked with ensuring the mission's success, intervenes to bail the duo out of prison, emphasizing the need for "insurance" and allowing Bronco and Sid to execute the plan their way.

Amid the tension, moments of levity punctuate the narrative, including humorous debates over tactical jumps and Cavill's character admiring a silk shirt, adding the trademark wit fans associate with Ritchie's films.

Here' the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVqv5syB6G-/

The ensemble cast of In The Grey also features Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cavill previously collaborated with Ritchie on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Originally scheduled for a January 17, 2025 release, 'In The Grey' was pulled from the calendar before Black Bear, after launching its own US distribution operations, stepped in to handle the theatrical rollout.

Lionsgate continues to oversee the film's digital and pay-TV distribution, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is written and directed by Ritchie, with production credits shared among John Friedberg, Dave Caplan, Ritchie, and Ivan Atkinson. (ANI)

