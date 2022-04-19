Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will be teaming with Disney Plus for the upcoming Simpsons-themed short 'When Billie Met Lisa'.

According to Deadline, the brother-sister duo will appear alongside the Springfield-based family in the short which will premiere on April 22.

This latest Simpsons-themed short is the fourth in a series created for Disney Plus.

The previously released videos include 'Star Wars' and Marvel-themed tie-ins 'Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap' and 'The Good, The Bart, And The Loki' as well as 'The Simpsons in Plusaversary'

Last month, Eilish and O'Connell won the Best Song Oscar for 'No Time to Die,' the power ballad from the similarly titled James Bond film.

On Saturday, Eilish performed at Coachella and became the music festival's youngest-ever headliner, sharing the stage with her brother, as per Deadline. (ANI)

