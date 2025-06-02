Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): People of Assam, particularly those in the Karbi Anglong district, had reason to celebrate as 9-year-old dance sensation Binita Chetry returned home after clinching third place in the globally acclaimed talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

Her extraordinary achievement marked her as the first person from Asia to earn a podium finish in the competition's history.

Binita, who has been learning dance since the age of three, was greeted with applause, flowers, and admiration.

Among those who welcomed her home was Prem Tamang, Chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to her and her supporters.

The young dancer hails from the autonomous council region of Karbi Anglong. Her father, Amar Chetry, beamed with pride as he shared her story.

"She has been learning dance since she was three years old... She participated in reality shows in Mumbai and in the South. Now she's the second runner-up in Britain's Got Talent. This is not just an achievement for our family but for the whole country," he said. "Thanks to everyone's love and support, she has reached this global stage."

Reflecting on her experience, Binita said, "It was a great experience because all the judges were very happy with me. They gave me very good comments, especially Bruno Sir and Simon Sir. They said they had never seen such a performance before."

Her dance journey began with lessons from her aunt. She gained early exposure through Indian dance reality shows like 'Super Dancer 4' and 'Dance Deewane Junior', followed by formal training under choreographer Hardik Rawat in Jaipur.

She eventually won Dance Icon Season 2, which paved the way for her participation in Britain's Got Talent.

Despite her growing fame, Binita continues to manage her academics. Currently in the fifth grade, she shared, "Sometimes, it is difficult but I manage it."

Overwhelmed with emotion, Binita extended her gratitude to her family and well-wishers.

"Thank you so much to my parents and everyone who supported me since childhood. Thanks to them, I was able to represent India on such a big stage," she said.

She also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support.

In a message to the people of Assam and her international audience, Binita said, "Thank you, everyone. Though voting was only open in London, people from all over supported me. I got so much love from London and other parts of the world."

While she hasn't made concrete plans for her future yet, the young talent remains focused on refining her skills.

"I just want to improve my dancing and become better," she said. (ANI)

