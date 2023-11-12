Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned a year old today and the actor has shared an adorable picture of the toddler from the day she was born.

Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The magic of birth..9 months in mamma's belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives..Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her... and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day...She is truly Ma's mishti blessing to us..Our Lakshmi Ma..."

Also Read | Damsel Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Turns Into Badass Dragon Slayer in Netflix's Fantasy Action Film! (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czifxk9LOmr/

Sharing her best wishes for everyone, she mentioned, "Happy Diwali to everyone.. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us.. So grateful.. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi"

Also Read | Janet Landgard Dies at 75, Actress Was Best Known For The Swimmer and The Donna Reed Show.

After her post, a fan commented, "Sending you good fortunes. Happy 1st to adorable li'l Devi"

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Devi and new mum n dad on completing the first year of the this beautiful journey..God bless"

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple had on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)