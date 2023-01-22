Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu cutely introduced herself and her husband Karan Singh Grover in the latest pictures.

The 'Raaz' actor took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a series of pictures with her little one.

In the first picture, Bipasha was seen dressed in her night suit with makeup on. And she pointed her finger at herself and stated "Devi Ki Ma" with a smile.

In the next picture, daddy is on duty. Karan was seen looking at the camera while his little angel was sitting on his shoulder.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Devi Ka Papa."

Devi's face was not revealed it was covered by white heart emoji.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan had on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy."A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh. (ANI)

