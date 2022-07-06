Seoul [South Korea], July 6 (ANI): The K-pop powerhouse 'Blackpink' is making a comeback next month with their new album. Confirming in an announcement, YG Entertainment stated the album "starts a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year."

Their first full-length release in 2020, 'The Album' reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The eight-song collection topped the iTunes chart in 57 regions around the world and made Blackpink the first-ever million-selling K-pop girl group; a quarter of those album sales coming from the US, as per Variety.

Blackpink added a pair of hits with the single 'How You Like That' and their collaboration with Selena Gomez, 'Ice Cream.'

The company stated, "A lot of Blackpink-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide."

Speaking to Variety, the group members, who prefer to be quoted collectively, say they are thrilled about the album's debut. "Releasing our first full-length album to the world was our proudest moment of this year. We were so happy and excited to release our album after a long time of contemplating and working on it!", added the group. (ANI)

