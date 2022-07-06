Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on July 8. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film is a sequel to 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios. Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal’s Search for His Missing Daughter Looks ‘Bloody’ Interesting (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "After busting down the flesh traders in Noman and saving his wife Nargis, Sameer leads a peaceful life with Nargis where they adopt a daughter Nandini. However, their happiness is short-lived when Nandini is kidnapped by a landlady's henchmen, while returning from school. Sameer ventures out to save Nandini and also seek vengeance against the landlady." So, if you are planning to watch Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha: Vidyut Jammwal Fainted While Filming for Faruk Kabir Directorial.

Cast

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi in key roles and Dibyendu Bhattacharya , Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang, among others in supporting roles.

Plot

The film revolves around the story of Sameer and Nargis's missing daughter. Sameer is on a fight to protect his family.

Watch Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha Trailer:

Release Date

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 8.

How To Book Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Tickets Online?

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the actioner's tickets. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha: Vidyut Jammwal, Faruk Kabir Head to Egypt To Shoot Few Crucial Scenes of the Film.

Review

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha review is not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for this action-thriller film is out.

