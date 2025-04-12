Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) During her solo act at Coachella 2025, Blackpink's Lisa surprised "The White Lotus" fans when she quipped that her character Mook from the HBO series has a side gig as a musician.

Her performance as a Coachella headliner comes days after the season three finale of the popular dark comedy show, created and directed by Mike White.

The series, which ended on April 6, marked the acting debut of Lisa who played the role of Mook, a staff member at The White Lotus resort in Thailand.

"This is Lisa. And, for all 'The White Lotus' fans, you might be surprised to see Mook on stage. This is her when she's not working," she told the crowd, according to Billboard.

The news of Lisa's casting in "The White Lotus" season three broke in February. She is credited as Lalisa Manobal, her real name, in the show's credits.

During her Coachella stage act, the Thai rapper performed hits such as "Thunder", "FXCK Up the World", "Money", "Elastigirl", "Moonlit Floor", and "Dream", among others.

She was cheered on by fellow Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo in the crowd.

