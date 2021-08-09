Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk's film "Nobody" is all set to release in Indian theatres on August 13.

The film, directed b Ilya Naishuller, is being released here by the Universal Pictures and revolves around Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell, complex and layered character who is suffering from PTSD.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty and Her Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked for Fraud in Lucknow.

Odenkirk has an international fan-base thanks to his stellar performances in iconic shows such as "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul".

Bob essays the role of a family man who is trying hard to be the perfect husband and father despite the complexities in his relationships.

Also Read | Anupam Shyam Dies at 63: Lesser-Known Facts About the Pratigya Star To Remember His Acting Legacy.

The movie is penned by Derek Kolstad and also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles.

"Nobody" will release in English and Hindi.

Odenkirk, 58, had to be hospitalised after he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul", where he plays lawyer Jimmy McGill, on July 27. The actor recently took to Twitter to update his fans about his health.

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a Wonderful Life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” Odenkirk tweeted last Friday.

“Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)