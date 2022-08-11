New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's 37th birthday, celebrities took to their social media handles and sent their warm birthday wishes to the 'Judwaa 2' actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor, dropped a throwback picture with Jacqueline, which she captioned, " Happy happy birthday my doll...miss you and can't wait to see you @jacquelinef143."

Also Read | I Am Groot Director Kirsten Lepore Says She Was 'Blown Away' by Vin Diesel in the Recording Session.

Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a picture of the 'Kick' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Wishing you love and light always."

The 'Hero' actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Love and happiness in abundance."

Also Read | Bones and All: Timothee Chalamet Stars in This Horror Film About Two Cannibal Lovers Based on a Novel by Camille DeAngelis.

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a video in which he captioned, " Wishing Jacky a very happy birthday."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture," Happy birthday dear @jacquelinef143 have a stupendous one my friend."

The 'De De Pyaar De' actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with Jacqueline which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Wishing you all the love and success. "

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in an action thriller film 'Attack: Part 1' alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in April 2022. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Recently, the actor was seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller film 'Vikrant Rona,' which was a Pan India film and gathered a massive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in director Abhishek Sharma's next film 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)