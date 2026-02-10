Actor Rajpal Yadav has been directed to surrender at Tihar Jail following the dismissal of his final plea for more time in a cheque bounce case. The case relates to unpaid dues amounting to approximately INR 2.5 crore, part of a much larger financial dispute dating back over a decade. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Denies Extension to Bollywood Actor to Surrender Before Jail Authorities.

Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement

Ahead of surrendering, Yadav reportedly made an emotional statement, expressing distress over his financial situation. Quoted by News X, the actor said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

Case Linked to 2010 Film Project

The legal dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leaving the actor under severe financial strain. Several cheques issued towards repayment reportedly bounced, leading to legal proceedings. In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing them to six months’ imprisonment. While Yadav challenged the verdict through multiple appeals, the case continued for years, during which the outstanding amount reportedly rose to nearly INR 9 crore. Rajpal Yadav’s Final Plea Rejected in Cheque Bounce Case, Delhi High Court Directs Actor To Surrender.

Partial Repayments and Court’s Observations

During the prolonged proceedings, Yadav made partial repayments, including INR 75 lakh in 2025. However, the court noted repeated delays and missed deadlines, questioning his seriousness in resolving the matter. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Yadav’s final request for a one-week extension to arrange funds. The court observed that repeated leniency could not be granted and ruled that celebrity status could not be a ground for further relief, directing the actor to surrender without delay.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

