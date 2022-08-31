New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's 38th birthday, many B-town celebrities took to their social media accounts and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Stree' actor.

Director Hansal Mehta shared a string of pictures with Rajkummar on his Instagram account which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Raj. Can't wait to get back on set with you. Love you!."

Janvhi Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "May you shine the brightest this year Mr Mahi, Happy Birthday Raj."

Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Happy Birthday Mere Bhai."

Anil Kapoor captioned, "Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao wishing you love and luck always!!! Have the best year."

Bhumi Pednekar shared a glimpse from her film 'Badhaai Do' and wrote," Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao."

Choreographer Farah Khan wrote, " Issi din ke liye yeh photo kheenchi thi...lovvvvv uuuu Rajkumma Rao ur 1 in a million."

Actor Sanya Malhotra shared a fun video with the 'Trapped' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao have a wonderful day. Keep spreading Joy."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First Case', alongside Sanya Malhotra, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

He will be next seen in a thriller film 'Monica O, My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, which is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix, and in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar. (ANI)

