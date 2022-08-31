Star Plus' show Imlie is high on drama. The show is already witnessing some brilliant moments between Aryan and Imlie. The two had a hit and miss and they finally came face to face during the Independence Day track. Cheeni brought the two together. While she had a bomb in her hand unknowingly, Imlie and Aryan turned saviours. Imlie: Fahmaan Khan Posts a Picture With Sumbul Touqeer and Keva Shefali, Tweets ‘Countdown Begins’ As the Show Progresses Towards a 5-Year Leap! (View Post).

As we already witnessed, the bomb was planted by Malini. We also reported that she will plot another plan where she will instigate Cheeni against Imlie. Cheeni gets manipulated by her but eventually, she decides to support Imlie. On the other hand, everybody finds out that Imlie is pregnant. Imlie Spoiler Update: Imlie Gets Pregnant, Aryan Refuses To Believe That He Is the Father in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

Well, now as Aryan and Imlie reunite, the show will take a nine-month leap and Imlie will be a mother of a baby girl. Malini will yet again attack Imlie and Aryan but it turns out to be fatal for all of them. Imlie saves an unconscious Cheeni, but when Cheeni wakes up, she sees Imlie running away from her to save her own daughter. Cheeni feels Imlie loves her less because she now has a daughter of her own. Later, Imlie and Aryan have a last goodbye moment and then lose their lives.

How excited are you to watch this sequence? Show your love for Aryan and Imlie in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television and exclusive updates on your favourite celebrities.

