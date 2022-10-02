New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jackie Shroff, and others took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture featuring Mahatma Gandhi along with a caption. She wrote Love is the strongest force the world possesses"- Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti."

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor Anushka Sharma also posted a picture and wrote, "Happy Gandhi Hayanti."

Actor Anil Kapoor dropped a throwback picture of Bappu with his followers. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti."

Actor Kajol extended the Gandhi Jayanti wishes with a motion video featuring father of the nation.

'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon also took to her Insta story. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony- Mahatma Gandhi."

Jackie Shroff urged people to plant more trees on Gandhi Jayanti. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The future depends on what you do today! Let us start planting more trees for a better future."

Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change. Several events are held in India and worldwide to mark the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the Mahatma and Shastri at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat respectively.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Fondly known as 'Bapu', his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades worldwide. (ANI)

