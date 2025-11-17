Los Angeles [US], November 17 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas just can't stop admiring his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram that highlighted her stunning appearance in traditional attire.

Taking to his Instagram stories. Nick shared a string of pictures of his wife and expressed his astonishment over her beauty.

Also Read | Jaya Prada Visits Mahakal Temple After Bihar Victory; Shares Blessings-Filled Moments with Son Samrat (View Pics).

The photographs were from Priyanka's recent appearance at the 'GlobeTrotter' event in Hyderabad, where she wore a stunning white saree. The event also saw filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially unveiling the title of his upcoming film along with a teaser.

The film, Varanasi, stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role of "Rudhra."

Also Read | 'Felt Like Slitting His Throat': 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Saanand Verma Claims Gulshan Grover Slapped Him Aggressively During 'First Copy' Shoot and Didn't Apologise (Watch Video).

In one of the posts, Nick shared pictures of Priyanka in a white saree and commented, "Just wow" and "Breathtaking."

With another snap capturing Priyanka's traditional hairstyle and intricate designs on her outfit, the singer gave a shoutout, calling her "My Desi girl."

Nick Jonas extended his best wishes to the entire team of 'Varanasi' and added, "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible."

Earlier on Sunday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a short teaser clip, giving fans a tiny glimpse of Rajamouli's upcoming film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHTECsCegJ/

The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka posted the teaser online, hinting that it's "just a glimpse, yet so much more." The teaser shows Mahesh Babu's character holding a trishul, covered in blood, while riding a bull.

Priyanka also made sure to turn heads at the event, which took place on Saturday. For the occasion, she chose an elegant lehenga-saree, paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette. The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, who cheered for her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRGqEKJCPhp/

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)