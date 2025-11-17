Veteran actress Jaya Prada shared a heartfelt moment of gratitude as she visited Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple following a significant win in Bihar. Actress-Politician Jaya Prada Wishes Dharmendra Speedy Recovery After His Discharge From Hospital, Says ‘May You Soon Be Back to Your Vibrant Self, Spreading Love’ (View Post).

Accompanied by her son Samrat and Abhay Yadav, the actress-turned-politician expressed that she felt blessed to offer prayers at the revered shrine. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jaya posted her images from the temple and wrote, “Today with the blessings of Mahadev on the huge victory in Bihar with son Samrat and Abhay Yadav ji, I got the privilege of worshiping at Ujjen Mahakal Temple.” (sic).

View Jaya Prada's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Prada (@jayapradaofficial)

In the first image, the veteran actress is seen posing with her son, with the temple in the background. In the next solo picture, Jaya Prada appears with her hands folded in prayer.

The 63-year-old actress has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since March 2019, when she came on board just before the Lok Sabha elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again crossed the 200-seat threshold in the 2025 Bihar elections. This marks the second time the ruling coalition has achieved this milestone – the first was in the 2010 Assembly polls, when NDA won 206 seats. In the current election, the BJP emerged as the largest party in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Jaya Prada recently made headlines after sharing an emotional note about veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. She posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of the actor on her social media account, expressing her concern and affection for the Sholay actor.

The actress wrote, “Respected Dharam Ji, I am very worried about your health. You have been a source of inspiration, strength, and grace for all of us in the film industry. Your charm and enthusiasm will continue to touch millions of hearts. May you recover soon and your health be good. May you return to your vibrant self soon and continue to give love and positivity as always.” Jaya Prada Shares Photo of Pawan Kalyan’s Son Mark Shankar After School Fire Accident in Singapore, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery.

The duo has shared screen space in films such as Qayamat, Insaaf Kaun Karega,Ganga Tere Desh Mein, and several others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Jaya Prada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).