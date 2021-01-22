Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Netflix has renewed its latest hit series "Bridgerton" for a second season.

The show is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels and is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like "Grey''s Anatomy" and "Scandal".

Set in the competitive world of Regency London high society''s Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court, "Bridgerton" premiered on December 25 on Netflix.

The first season revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

According to Variety, the character of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will “dominate the social season".

The show also features actors Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.

