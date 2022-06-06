Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): British rock band Coldplay, on Sunday night, capped off a two-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen.

According to Deadline, Springsteen took the stage with the band for a pair of songs, 'Working on a Dream' and a spare arrangement of 'Dancing in the Dark', the lead single off his 1984 album 'Born in the USA', which was released 38 years ago on June 4.

Springsteen even strapped on an acoustic guitar while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin accompanied him on piano. Trading vocals with Springsteen, the Boss encouraged Martin with a hearty, "Come on, Chris!"

"Hello, New Jersey," Springsteen said before playing 'Working on a Dream', with Coldplay. "Chris said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I've got to sing it with him."

The outlet reported, that Springsteen was one of several celebrity appearances for the band's shows in New Jersey. Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as Martin's girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson, attended the Saturday night performance, which also featured a guest duet with Kylie Minogue on the Australian singer's 2001 hit, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

Coldplay's next stop on the tour is Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 8.

As per Variety, Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in early 2023, launching a series of to-be-announced US arena dates in February, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona, with a second North American tour leg starting in August. (ANI)

