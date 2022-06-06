Kim Seon-ho has finally returned to acting. It may not be for a movie or a drama but a play titled Touching The Void. His pictures from the rehearsals are going viral and they brought a smile to our face. He has been missed. The sight of him made us say, "Oraenmaniya" (Long time no see). The mask has hidden his charming smile but we can totally visualise it. That disarming smile, ready to make you fall for him all over again! Korean actor Kim Seon-ho Apologises To Fans And Ex-girlfriend; Here's All You Need To Know About The Controversy.

Touching The Void is based on the real life story of British climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates. They scaled up the western ice of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in 1985. Seon-ho plays Jo. You can see in the picture that he has a rucksack and perhaps some climbing gears.

In October last year, Kim Seon-ho embroiled in a controversy with his ex-girlfriend. The latter had posted that he had asked her to abort the child she was carrying. Many days later, Seon-ho apologised to his ex-girlfriend. He was away from social media for a long time post that. Seven months later, he shared his first instagram post after the controversy and apologised to his fans again.

