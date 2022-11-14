Seoul [South Korea], November 14 (ANI/Global Economic): BTS member RM will release his first full-length solo album "Indigo" on December 2, his agency Big Hit Music said Friday.

The agency introduced "Indigo" is an album like a diary that contains RM's thoughts and worries. RM said on his SNS that he has been preparing for the album since early 2019.

Also Read | “Yes, for Sure … James Has Been Very Generous… He and I Are Pretty … – Latest Tweet by Culture Crave.

With the single, RM will become the third member to debut as a solo artist after J-Hope and Jin. RM has previously shown his own musical ability by releasing mixtapes, including "RM" and "MONO." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)