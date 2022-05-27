Seoul [South Korea], May 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day.

V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram. Just a few minutes ago, Jennie also shared two photos of BLACKPINK. It was the first social media update after their alleged dating rumours.

On May 22, one photo of a man and woman -allegedly V and JENNIE- sitting in a car and driving Jeju Island was posted on an online community. Some fans were convinced as Jennie and V shared photos of their Jeju trip on social media.

Their agencies remain silent regarding the rumours. (ANI/Global Economic)

