Seoul [South Korea], February 23 (ANI): South Korean Boy Band BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared multiple pictures from his ongoing military training on Sunday. The singer also posted a countdown to his discharge from military training.

Taking to his Instagram handle, V shared a series of candid photos from his days in the military. In the photos, the K-pop idol was seen holding a bouquet and flaunting his ripped muscles after a workout.

One of the pictures featured V in a military and police uniform. He also flexed his new haircut in the photos and shared a few candid snaps with his friend in his latest post.

The K-Pop idol looked adorable after he donned a bunny hat and posed with a snowman. While sharing the photos, BTS member V wrote,

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!"

BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the K-pop industry, is currently on hiatus after its members RM, Jimin V and Jung Kook enlisted in the Korean Military in 2023. The four followed Jin (also a member) who started his military training in December 2022, as per Variety.

The news was announced by Big Hit Music via social media before their enlistment.

"We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return safely. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you," as quoted by Variety.

All able-bodied men in Korea are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. (ANI)

