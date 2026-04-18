Karachi [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): A recent court decision in Pakistan concerning 13-year-old Maria Shehbaz has triggered significant concern among the country's Christian minority, with community leaders warning of rising fear and insecurity among families. Reports confirmed that a Pakistani court upheld the legality of the minor's marriage.

As highlighted by The Express Tribune, Bishop Frederick John of the Karachi and Balochistan Diocese strongly condemned the ruling, describing the girl as a victim of alleged abduction and forced marriage.

Also Read | 7-Eleven Store Closures: 645 Convenience Stores in US To Shut As Company Plans IPO.

Addressing a press conference at Holy Trinity Church, Bishop John expressed deep unease over the implications of the decision, stating that it has heightened anxiety among parents, particularly those with young daughters.

According to The Express Tribune, many families now fear that legal safeguards may be insufficient to protect underage girls from similar situations.

Also Read | Ice Spice Slapped by Woman at LA McDonald's After Altercation in Viral Video; Rapper's Attorney Reacts - WATCH.

In response, the Christian community has collectively resolved to prohibit marriages involving individuals below the age of 18. The bishop described this as a precautionary and protective measure aimed at preventing exploitation and ensuring the safety of minors.

He further announced that strict directives have been issued to clergy members and authorised marriage registrars across the diocese to enforce this policy without exception. Any violation, he warned, would invite serious consequences, underlining the Church's zero-tolerance stance on child marriage.

The report by The Express Tribune also highlights that this move reflects mounting frustration within minority groups over what they perceive as gaps in legal protection and enforcement. Bishop John noted that the community has formally approached the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Punjab government, urging them to file a review petition against the ruling and to strengthen the implementation of laws against child marriage and forced conversions.

Calling for urgent judicial attention, the bishop appealed to the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court to revisit the case and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.

He reiterated that the community will continue to raise its concerns through all available platforms, expressing hope that the authorities will take meaningful steps to address these fears and reinforce a sense of security and inclusion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)