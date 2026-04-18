Veteran actor and producer Mukesh Khanna has reiterated his strong opposition to casting Ranveer Singh as the legendary Indian superhero Shaktimaan. In a recent interview, Khanna revealed that despite the actor’s massive stardom and recent box office triumphs, he remains "adamant" about finding a fresh face for the role. The creator of the original series disclosed that his refusal to greenlight Singh for the project is coming at a significant personal cost, claiming he is "losing crores of rupees" by blocking the current casting preference of Sony Pictures. ‘Kutte Ki Dum’: Mukesh Khanna Slams Samay Raina, Actor Calls for Comedian To Be Paraded on Donkey Over ‘Shaktimaan’ Roast (View Post).

Why Mukesh Khanna Is Blocking Ranveer Singh From Becoming the Next Shaktimaan

Khanna’s primary reservation stems from a belief that Shaktimaan requires a specific "persona" rather than just a versatile actor. While acknowledging Ranveer Singh’s talent in films like Dhurandhar and Gully Boy, Khanna argued that the character’s legacy demands a natural physical authenticity that a high-profile star might lack.

Khanna told Zoom, “See why I am against this is although he is a terrific actor, has terrific energy... but in Shaktimaan, you need not just the actor but also the face.” He drew a comparison to recent historical biopics, noting that an actor must look the part naturally rather than relying on "artificial enhancements."

"Like Prithviraj Chauhan should look like Prithviraj Chauhan when he stands, which Akshay Kumar did not look like in the film. They put on a wig and whatnot," Khanna added, emphasising that he used to spend nearly two hours on costume and headgear to maintain the integrity of his own historical roles.

Financial Stakes and Creative Deadlock

The veteran actor revealed that a deadlock exists between him and the producers. While Sony Pictures is reportedly keen on a "star-led" project to ensure commercial viability, Khanna is pushing for a nationwide talent hunt. He believes a fresh, unknown actor would better embody the "simplicity and kindness" essential to the character of Gangadhar and Shaktimaan."It is my loss. I am losing crores of rupees as Sony is ready to give me crores of rupees," Khanna stated. "I said, 'Wait, I don't want this cast.' They are adamant, and I am also adamant. They want a star, I don't want a star."

Mukesh Khanna on the ‘Image’ Conflict

Khanna further explained that an actor with a well-established public image, especially one as flamboyant as Singh's, might struggle to disappear into the role of the righteous superhero. He even suggested that Singh would be better suited for the show’s antagonist, Tamraj Kilvish, rather than the lead hero. ‘Kamaal Ki Unki Energy Hai’: Mukesh Khanna Heaps Praise on Ranveer Singh’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’ After Calling Him Unfit for ‘Shaktimaan’ Role (Watch Video).

Reports indicate that Singh had previously met with Khanna to convince him of his suitability for the role, but the meeting ended without a breakthrough. For now, the highly anticipated big-screen reboot remains in development limbo as Khanna continues his search for a "good-looking, simple, and kind" boy to carry forward the Shaktimaan legacy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).