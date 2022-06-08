Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): BTS Band Member J-Hope has been added as a headliner during the current year's Lollapalooza festival to be held in Chicago's Grant Park on July 28-31.

According to Variety, J-Hope will close out the celebration on Sunday, July 31, making history as the first South Korean artist to feature the main stage at a significant U.S. music event.

Lollapalooza likewise reported that K-pop group Tomorrow x Together has been added to the setup on Saturday, July 30, denoting their U.S. festival debut.

"I'm happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family," said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, in a statement. "These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speaks different languages but possesses an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year's festival."

J-Hope joins a stacked bill close by headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day among numerous others, as well as sets from Kygo, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, and Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile and more. The festival also posted a full rundown of set times for the festival on its Twitter page.

The augmentations of J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together come as Doja Cat has dropped a few of her late spring festival performances, including Lollapalooza and her run with the Weeknd's tour, due to some health complications.

The vocalist posted a note to Twitter on May 20 explaining her nonattendance and affirming she would go through a tonsil medical procedure and would require an opportunity to recuperate.

Last year, Lollapalooza additionally took place in Grant Park and made its mark as one of the first huge fests to return after the shutdowns of the pandemic. (ANI)

