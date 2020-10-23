Los Angeles, Oct 23 (PTI) "Mindhunter" star Cameron Britton has joined the cast of Hulu's critically-acclaimed series "Shrill" for its upcoming season three.

The comedy show has been created by Lindy West, Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield. It was renewed for season three in April this year, reported Deadline.

Featuring Bryant in the lead, the series is about an overweight young woman Annie, who wants to change her life, but not her body.

Britton, who found fame after playing serial killer Ed Kemper in David Ficnher's "Mindhunter", will essay the role of Will, a potential love interest for Annie.

"Shrill" hails from Warner Bros. Television and also features Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison.

Rushfield serves as the showrunner and she also executive produces it alongside West, Bryant, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

