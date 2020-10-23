Stepping ahead for a noble cause, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday invited his fans for a fundraiser to help provide nutrition and hot meals to children battling cancer and announced that five lucky winners will get a chance to play a virtual game of dumb charades with the actor. The 'Student of The Year' star posted a video on Instagram and announced his collaboration with online fundraising platform - 'Fankind'. The actor wrote in a caption to the video, "Are you ready to spend an evening full of fun and games with me?" Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen As a RAW Agent In an India-Pakistan Cross Border Film?

In the clip posted on the photo-sharing platform, the 'Ek Villain' star said," You know, in this lockdown, one thing that I have missed the most is meeting you guys and talking to you. So, Fankind and I have come together- so that you and I can play a virtual game of dumb charades." The actor urged his fans to log on to fankind.org/Sid and five lucky and donate to help the children battling cancer. Five of the lucky fans will get an opportunity to play dumb charades virtually with their favourite actor.

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

Malhotra noted in the post, "It's humbling to be a part of a cause such as this which would help in supporting the children battling with cancer with all the nutrition they need. Childhood cancer is curable, however, 40% of the children battling this disease are malnourished, I am glad that I have got the opportunity to help these children through Fankind. Also, I am super excited to meet my fans for a games night, virtually of course." The campaign which goes live today will end on October 30, 2020.