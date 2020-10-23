2020 is been a harsh year for everyone. And amid this, reports of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack made his fans and well-wishers worried. In no time, his admirers started pouring in 'get well soon' messages online. Reportedly, the cricketer was admitted to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi post he suffered a heart attack. That's not it, as the reports further elaborate that he also went under emergency coronary angioplasty. After hearing this news, even many Bollywood celebs prayed for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery. Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal, Harsha Bhogle & Others Pray for his Speedy Recovery.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first ones to tweet for the cricketers' good health. Following the news, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Payal Ghosh, Sophie Choudry, Gaurav Kapur and many more shared recovery messages for paaji. Here, check out some tweets by Bollywood stars below: Kapil Dev Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Delhi Hospital.

Riteish Deshmukh

Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir. pic.twitter.com/VNF5B60lMA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2020

Angad Bedi

Praying for you Speedy recovery @therealkapildev Kapil uncle. Waheguru sukh rakhe.✊️❤️ — ANGAD BEDI “Anshuman Saxena” (@Imangadbedi) October 23, 2020

Richa Chadha

Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev ! ❤️🙏🎈 https://t.co/X2OSpyt8qw — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 23, 2020

Sophie Choudry

Wishing our legend #Kapildev ji good health and a speedy recovery! Love and prayers sir🙏🏼 @therealkapildev — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 23, 2020

Gaurav Kapur

Get well soon Kapil Paaji. We are all praying for you 🙏🏼💖@therealkapildev — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 23, 2020

Payal Ghosh

Wish u a speedy recovery to the legend cricketer @therealkapildev Prayers for your speedy recovery.🙏#Kapildev — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 23, 2020

Well, just like these Bollywood celebs, even we wish Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. Also, as per a few latest reports, the cricketer's health is stable for now. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev's life is being made in a flick titled '83 which stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Kabir Khan Stay tuned!

