Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Pop star Camila Cabello is joining the 22nd season of "The Voice" as a coach following the departure of Kelly Clarkson.

According to Deadline, Cabello will serve on the panel of the NBC reality competition series alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Also Read | Megan Fox Birthday: A Look at Her Sexiest and Boldest Outfits of All Time.

Clarkson has served as a coach for the last eight seasons of the show. She joined the series in 2014 and won it a total of four times, alongside contestants Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

It marks the reality TV judging debut of Cabello, who broke through on another reality music competition series "The X Factor" as part of her former group Fifth Harmony.

Also Read | Pierce Brosnan Birthday Special: From Goldeneye to Mrs Doubtfire, 5 of the James Bond Actor's Best Films Ranked According to IMDb.

The 25-year-old singer, known for hit songs such as "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet", announced the news on TikTok.

Cabello previously worked with Legend helping his team on the last season of "The Voice".

The show will air later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)