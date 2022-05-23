Cannes [France], May 23 (ANI): The ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival witnessed yet another disruption on Sunday due to protestors on the Red Carpet, only two days after a naked woman demonstrated against violence towards women in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, while raising their fists in the air, a group of women dressed in black unfurled a banner and let off black smoke grenades. They had a banner that featured a long list of women's names interspersed with the words 'A Woman'.

The outlet reported that the names on the banner correspond to women killed by men in France in cases of domestic violence.

Later, a spokesperson for the film 'Riposte Feministe', a documentary about the feminist collages in France to denounce feminicides, claimed credit for the protest.

As per Deadline, the entire incident took place at the premiere of the Competition film 'Holy Spider' and videos of it were shared on Twitter. 'Holy Spider' is a feminist thriller movie about a woman in Iran who tracks down a man who is killing prostitutes. (ANI)

