As we celebrate the birthday of the superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on August 29, it's a perfect moment to reflect on his remarkable career and the iconic performances that have cemented his place in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, Nagarjuna has delivered numerous memorable performances. Here's a look at five of Nagarjuna's best roles that showcase his versatility and talent. Nagarjuna Birthday Special: Amala Akkineni, Tabu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Know the Telugu Superstar’s Equation With These Three Leading Ladies.

1. 'Shiva' (1989)

In Shiva, Nagarjuna took on the role of a college student-turned-revolutionary. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was a game-changer in Telugu cinema, showcasing Nagarjuna's intense portrayal of a young man fighting against corruption and injustice. Nagarjuna's performance as Shiva, with his raw emotional depth and powerful screen presence, is still celebrated as one of his finest.

2. 'Annamayya' (1997)

In this biographical drama, Nagarjuna played the role of Annamacharya, a 15th-century Telugu singer and poet. The film, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, was a visual and musical feast, and Nagarjuna's portrayal of the saint poet was both heartfelt and inspiring. His dedication to capturing the spiritual essence of Annamacharya won him accolades and cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

3. 'Manmadhudu' (2002)

Manmadhudu was a refreshing romantic comedy where Nagarjuna played a charming, commitment-phobic playboy. Directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, this film allowed Nagarjuna to showcase his comedic timing and charismatic screen presence. His effortless performance and chemistry with the cast made Manmadhudu a major hit and remains a fan favourite.

4. 'Shirdi Sai' (2012)

Nagarjuna Akkineni's Shirdi Sai is a devotional film portraying the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. It delves into his miracles and teachings, aiming to depict his ultimate spiritual wisdom and benevolence. The film blends drama and devotion, showcasing Nagarjuna's compelling performance.

5. 'Oopiri' (2016)

Oopiri, a remake of the French film The Intouchables, showcased Nagarjuna in a powerful, emotionally charged role. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film featured Nagarjuna as a wealthy quadriplegic who formed an unexpected friendship with his caregiver. His nuanced performance, combined with his ability to evoke deep emotions, was widely praised, and demonstrated his exceptional acting range.

Nagarjuna in 'Kuberaa'

Nagarjuna Akkineni was recently seen in the highly anticipated social drama Kuberaa (2025). His first look from the movie was revealed in May 2025. The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing the INR 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile. Money symbolises the film's title, Kuberaa, which is known to be the god of wealth. Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama. ‘Kuberaa’ OTT Release: Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akineni Movie to Stream Digitally on Prime Video From This Date.

Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

