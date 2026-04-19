Los Angeles [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Charles Dance is in talks to join the cast of 'The Batman: Part II', where he is expected to play the father of Harvey Dent in the upcoming sequel to 2022's Batman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson is back to lead the film as the Dark Knight, with Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson as Dent's wife.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' Row: Sathyaraj's Critique of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Stunt Uncle' Remark Sparks a Family War - Know What's Happening.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who also helmed the 2022 film 'The Batman', the sequel is expected to go on floors next month. Reeves has co-written the script with Mattson Tomlin.

Charles Dance, widely known for his role as Tywin Lannister in 'Game of Thrones', has an extensive filmography that includes titles such as 'The Imitation Game', 'Gosford Park' and 'Alien 3'. He was also seen in recent projects like 'The First Omen' and Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein', as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'The Batman Part II': 'Game of Thrones' Star Charles Dance in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson's DC Superhero Movie for THIS Role.

The first instalment, released in 2022, was a major box office success, earning approximately USD 772 million worldwide. It featured a strong ensemble cast including Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Barry Keoghan in a cameo role.

Following the success of the original film, Warner Bros. announced a sequel at CinemaCon in April 2022. The release date has since undergone multiple changes and is currently slated for October 1, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DC Studios has not officially commented on Dance's potential casting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)