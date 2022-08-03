New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor and model Charu Asopa's recent pictures on her social media hint that she might not be taking a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen.

Taking to Instagram, Charu dropped a sling of pictures with her daughter Ziana, which she captioned, "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

Also Read | Ramarao on Duty: Ravi Teja to Make Up for the Losses Suffered by Producer After His Film Underperforms at Box Office - Reports.

In the picture, the 'Mere Angne mein' actor could be seen posing with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful ethnic orange saree, she kept her hair tied in a bun with a matching marigold flower on it.

But the most important thing that is grabbing all the eyeballs is the sindoor that she is wearing.

Also Read | Bullet Train Review: Brad Pitt's Assassin Movie Is 'Entertaining' As Per Critics.

Previously, Charu had revealed in her vlog that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana.

Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.

After watching her pictures in sindoor, fans are now assuming that the couple has now changed their decision and is not filing for a divorce.

"I wish Rajeev and aap again sath hojaye and ZIANA is that chain wo makes both of you together" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "if you don't mind can you tell us if it's just for the shoot or are you and Rajeev back together much love.

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year.

The actual reason behind why they were divorcing is still unknown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)