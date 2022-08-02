David Leitch directorial Bullet Train happens to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, among others, early reviews of the action comedy are out and they look satisfying. As critics after watching the movie in LA have given a thumbs up to Bullet Train. Having said that, the film revolves around five assassins who aboard a fast moving train and find out their missions have something in common. Here, check out the review roundup of the flick below. Bullet Train: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock's Upcoming Action Film!

IGN: "Bullet Train could be called Murder on the Smokin’ Aces Express with its heavy parallels to outrageously cartoonish 2000s action titles. Brad Pitt is endearing as a fists, knives, and blunt objects-only merc, while his supporting cast releases plenty of frustration that Pitt's chatty goofball counters with healing mantras."

Indie Wire: "Bullet Train may be going nowhere fast, but Pitt always seems like he’s already there, safe in the knowledge that we’ll happily watch him smile through all the chaos that crashes around him. Pitt’s stardom has never been more obvious, and it shines bright enough here for everything else to get lost in the glare." Bullet Train Review: Early Reactions for Brad Pitt's Action Film Praise the Huge Cast and Call it 'Pure Summer Movie Fun'.

Watch Bullet Train Trailer:

Slash Film: "Bullet Train is, by and large, very pleased with itself and only sometimes earns that level of pleasure. Like the train on which it is mostly set, the film is fast and zippy, fittingly only slowing down to a turgid pace when the train comes to a stop." Variety: "The geographical logic of Bullet Train doesn’t make much sense, but then, the movie looks as if it was produced without the principals so much as stepping foot in Japan. And why not? It’s essentially a live-action cartoon, with high-profile cameos sprinkled in for added laughs."

