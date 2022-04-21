Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been happily married for 15 years now.

It was April 20, 2007, when the lovebirds officially sealed their relationship by tying the knot.

Reminiscing about the special day, Aishwarya and Abhishek, on Wednesday night, took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a picture from their wedding ceremony.

The close-up image features Abhishek holding Aishwarya's hand and putting a ring on her finger. However, the couple's faces are not visible in the particular picture.

Sharing the post, Aishwarya Rai dropped a bunch of emojis including sparkles, a red heart, nazar amulet, infinity, a smiling face with three hearts, a rainbow, and a heart with ribbon.

Abhishek dropped the image without writing any caption.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding day picture has garnered a lot of love from netizens including a slew of members of the film fraternity.

"Love togetherness ever," Abhishek's father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan commented.

"Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here's to the best of it all yet to come," actor Nimrat Kaur wrote.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Talking about their work front, Aishwarya will be making her comeback with 'Raavan' director Mani Ratnam for the Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan', a historical drama that also stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh.

On the other hand, Abhishek recently starred in 'Dasvi' which gained some appreciation from fans. He will be next seen in a new season of Amazon Prime's 'Breathe'. (ANI)

