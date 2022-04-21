James McAvoy over the years has become quite the fan favourite actor in Hollywood. Starring in the X-Men prequel movies and films like Split, McAvoy has gained a huge following and deservedly so. Being a great character actor, McAvoy does his best in ever role and brings such an immense amount of talent on screen that it’s hard not to be wowed by him. James McAvoy Confirms His Secret Marriage to Movie Assistant Lisa Liberati.

Although did you know that acting was not always McAvoy’s first choice? Yes, you heard it right. McAvoy never really wanted to become an actor, rather a priest. As weird as that sounds, it’s true. So to celebrate McAvoy’s 43rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of the actor’s most interesting facts that you didn’t know. James McAvoy Birthday: From Split to X-Men - Here Are 5 Best Films Of the Scottish Actor.

James McAvoy Almost Became a Priest

With growing up in a Roman Catholic family, McAvoy always wanted to take up priesthood as he thought it would give him the opportunity to roam the world. Although he gave up on the idea because he realised he was using religion as a means to his own personal gain.

Acting Was Never His First Choice

McAvoy had a bunch of other professions in his mind that he wanted to take up, but ultimately ended up settling on acting. He was inspired by David Hayman whose speech McAvoy was present for. That’s where McAvoy realised that maybe he should take up acting and asked Hayman for some work, which he ended up getting by starring in his 1995 film The Never Room.

Charles Xavier Isn’t the Only Role He Has in Common With Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart and McAvoy are both known for playing Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, although that’s not the only role the actors have in common. McAvoy is also known for portraying Joe Macbeth in the series ShakespeaRe-Told. Stewart would later then play the role in the retelling of Macbeth as well.

He Almost Passed Out Making Rabbit Sounds

When voicing Hazel in the animated series Watered Down, McAvoy admitted that making rabbit sounds almost had him pass out. This should be expected as McAvoy brings his A game to everything, and it can certainly seem like a situation that could happen.

McAvoy Shaved His Head For X-Men: First Class

For McAvoy’s first stint as Charles Xavier, he showed up to the set completely bald. However, he wasn’t supposed to go bald as Xavier in the film had hair on his head. McAvoy then spent the entire movie filming with a wig.

Well these were some of the most interesting facts about the McAvoy that we could find. With this we finish off the list and wish James McAvoy a very happy birthday.

