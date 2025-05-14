Los Angeles [US], May 14 (ANI): The makers of 'Smurfs' have been leaving no stone unturned to captivate audience's attention with the updates regarding the film.

On Wednesday, a new trailer of the project featuring Rihanna's new track 'Friend of Mine' was unveiled.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Meets Cast of DDLJ Musical ‘Come Fall in Love’; Pics Go Viral!.

Take a look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-giQ0_M-qUY

Also Read | Pawandeep Rajan Sings 'Mera Saaya' From Hospital Bed; Jubin Nautiyal, Saiee Manjrekar and Miah Kutty React (Watch Video).

The song adds a fresh, exciting vibe that perfectly captures the spirit of the Smurfs' new adventure, giving the film even more excitement and heart.https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJouNVFJh0s/?igsh=MXAwZ2dva2V4M201dQ==

As per Variety, the project will feature Rihanna as Smurfette, John Goodman as Papa Smurf, as well as James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena and Kurt Russell.

Chris Miller ("Shrek the Third" and "Puss in Boots") is directing the "Smurfs" reboot. The story follows Smurfette as she leads her tiny, blue-skinned kin after Papa Smurf is mysteriously taken by evil wizards.

It will be released in theatres on July 18 in English and Hindi.

Created by the Belgian comics artist known as Peyo, the Smurfs have been the subject of several feature films over the years, most recently at Sony with 2011's "The Smurfs."

Despite negative reviews, the Neil Patrick Harris-led film became a commercial smash and spawned 2013's sequel "The Smurfs 2" as well as 2017's "Smurfs: The Lost Village." The franchise moved to Paramount and Nickelodeon in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)