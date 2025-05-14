Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has undergone multiple surgeries over the last few days after his May 5 car accident near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The singer, who suffered multiple fractures and reportedly a head injury, is on his way to recovery. But he is not sulking in the corner. Rather, the singer-composer is enthralling his fans from the hospital bed with covers of popular Bollywood songs. Just a day ago, a video of Pawandeep singing “Jo Bheji Thi Duaa” from the Dibakar Banerjee Bollywood movie Shanghai (2012) went viral, reportedly shared by his co-contestant from Indian Idol 12, Sayli Kamble. After enthralling fans with a rendition of the Hindi song, Pawandeep Rajan posted another singing video on Instagram on the night of May 13. This time, Pawan, as he is fondly called,was seen crooning the classic Bollywood title song “Tu Jahan Chalega…Mera Saaya” from the 1966 movie Mera Saaya starring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana. Take a look. ‘Recovery Mode On’: Pawandeep Rajan Sings From Hospital, Plays Chess and Meets Little Fanboy; 'Indian Idol 12' Winner Convalescing After Multiple Surgeries (Watch Video).

Pawandeep Rajan Sings ‘Mera Saaya’ in Hospital – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Celebs React to Pawandeep Rajan’s Singing From Hospital Bed

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actress Saiee Manjrekar have reacted to Pawandeep Rajan’s beautiful version of “Mera Saaya”, sung from his hospital bed. The singer and the actress have commented on the post, wishing him a speedy recovery. Jubin Nautiyal wrote with a heart emoji, “Get well soon. love and best wishes”. “Wow pawan!! May god always keep you safe, this is beautiful (heart emoji) all love and strength to you!” commented Saiee Manjrekar. Young singing sensation Miah Essa Mehak aka Miah Kutty wrote a sweet message, referring to Pawan as her older brother. “God bless you bhayyaa (flame symbol),” wrote Miah.

Jubin Nautiyal, Saiee Manjrekar and Miah Kutty react to Pawandeep Rajan singing from hospital bed (Photo Credits: @pawandeeprajan)

Not only is Pawandeep Rajan doing what he is best at (singing)—as he recovers from his injuries in hospital—but also meeting fans and spending time playing chess. The singer had posted pictures with a little fan, a boy who wrote him a cute ‘Get well soon’ letter in a greeting card.'Indian Idol 12' Winner Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes Another Set of Surgeries, Family Says Singer Still in ICU – Check Statement.

Pawandeep and his team thanked fans for their support and prayers through his ordeal. The Indian Idol 12 favourite underwent two sets of surgeries over two days for his leg fractures and other injuries. The singer is now out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and making the most of his time by practicing his art in the hospital.

