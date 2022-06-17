Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): On the occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, actor Priyanka Chopra treated fans by sharing a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie.

In the image, Priyanka is seen sitting next to her mother, and the latter is holding the little one in her arms.

Priyanka captioned the image with a sweet note for her mother.

"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.@drmadhuakhourichopra," she wrote.

However, it's baby Malti Marie that caught everyone's attention.

Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, " How adorable."

Another one wrote, "So cute. Malti Marie rocks."

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had in January 2022 shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

And on Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

