Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra's brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra dropped unseen pictures from her wedding.

On Monday, Shivang took to Instagram and shared a beautiful snap where three of them looked beautiful in their white attires. He captioned the post, "The 3. @parineetichopra @thisissahajchopra."

Also Read | Farrey Actress Alizeh Agnihotri’s Face Card is Enough to Draw Your Attention, Check Out Stunning Pics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JOWdGNUlg/

Parineeti reacted to the post and dropped shy emojis in the comment section.

Also Read | Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra Win Best Actor Trophies; Check Out Full Winners List Inside.

Sahaj called his brother-in-law Raghav Chadha 'elder brother' and posted a photo from the Haldi function.

"And @shivangchopra99 and I both gained an elder brother!" he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0IwProvnNW/?hl=en

Parineeti also reposted these posts in her Instagram Stories.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)