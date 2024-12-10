New York [US], December 10 (ANI): Chef Vijaya Kumar's South Indian restaurant Semma in New York City has retained the prestigious Michelin star.

On the official Instagram page of Semma restaurant, Vijaya's team shared the update by congratulating the chef.

Also Read | Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Showing Comedian's Kidnappers Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money in Meerut Goes Viral - WATCH.

"Congratulatory chef Vijay for maintaining the Michelin star for the third year in a row and continuing to hold the distinction of being the only Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in NYC. What an incredible achievement," the post read.

Chef Vijaya Kumar was born and raised in Natham, a small town in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. He ran two restaurants in San Francisco called Dosa and Rasa. Rasa received a Michelin Star before it was closed in 2015.

Also Read | 'Bloody Ishq' World TV Premiere: Avika Gor's Horror Movie To Air on Star Gold on THIS Date and Time.

He later collaborated with Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods. Together, they launched Semma, a restaurant that sells authentic South Indian food.

Not only Chef Vijaya Kumar made Indians proud but Vikas Khanna also left everyone with his Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award win.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared his picture with the Tricolor and wrote, "260 days of Bungalow and today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. While I've previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister."

He added, "This is just the beginning. We will work harder & harder everyday to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality."

The comment section of his post is filled with congratulatory wishes."Happy tears... immmmmmmense love to you chef," a netizen wrote."Heartiest congratulations," another wrote.Set in the bustling culinary hub of New York, Bungalow has managed to become audience favourite in a short span of time. It was opened in March 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)