Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton 'removed' Kanye West's music from her running playlist in support of Kim Kardashian, says she 'just can't' play Kanye West's music after the 'unconscionable' way he talked about women.

Clinton said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she has removed Kanye West, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, from her jogging playlist. "I've had to let go of Kanye because it's just, I can't. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me," Clinton, who's an avid runner, said. "That was some of my favourite running music. And I have removed it from my music library."

According to Fox News, Kardashian and West have been going through a public divorce since February 2021. Over the past year, the pair has engaged in a number of public fights, many of which are attributed to West's reluctance to file for divorce.

After their divorce became known, West generally kept his criticism of Kardashian to himself, but after she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in October 2021 and began dating Pete Davidson, things really heated up. Kardashian claims that West left during her speech.

Davidson and Kardashian called it quits after nine months of dating. Since then, West has returned to Instagram. West tweeted a mock New York Times front page that read, 'SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28' in a since-deleted post. West's nickname for Davidson is 'Skete.'

For the new docuseries "Gutsy," Chelsea has teamed up with her mother, former first lady Hillary Clinton. The mother-daughter team recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Apple TV+ series, which celebrates influential women across different industries and is based on the Clintons' book "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

In the interview, Chelsea said she "admired" Kardashian's work in legal reform. "I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform," she said.

"I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful ... I just was really impressed by how, not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

Some women included in the nine-episode series are Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints).

The series' trailer was made available by the streaming service on Tuesday, and it will premiere on September 9. (ANI)

