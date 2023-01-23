Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh is overwhelmed with the love the movie 'Chhatriwali' has been getting after its release.

After giving 5 back-to-back releases in 2022, she also kicked off 2023 with a bang by essaying the role of a quality control head in a condom factory who goes on a mission to change society and educate young minds, Rakul was praised for her powerful depiction in the movie, making an impact without being preachy.

Also Read | After ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’ Remark, Assam CM Reveals SRK Dialed Him to Seek Support for Pathaan’s Release.

Being overwhelmed with the response, Rakul Preet said, "I am really overwhelmed with the amazing response 'Chhatriwali' has been receiving from the audience. It is an extremely special film for me and I believe for the audience too. With this film, I got the chance to address issues that throw light on aspects that we usually don't talk about. I loved the way the viewers are receiving the subject of the film. I'm glad our message is well delivered to the audience".

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar', 'Chhatriwali' aim to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

Also Read | Srijit Mukherji on Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Says 'This Movie Is Based on Experiences of IPS Officers'.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, in 'Chhatriwali' Rakul is seen shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushil and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles and is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 20, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)