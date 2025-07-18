Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched the poster of the Hindi film "5 September".

The entire film has been shot in Uttarakhand and a strong effort has been made to showcase the state's cultural heritage, natural beauty and local talent on the national stage.

On this occasion, the CM said that Uttarakhand is becoming a favourite destination for film production.

He added that the state government is providing all possible support under the film policy. So that more and more producers and directors can make films on the land of Uttarakhand and the youth of the state can also get employment and a platform.

Dhami said that such films not only encourage the talent of Uttarakhand but also prove helpful in tourism and cultural promotion.

He concluded by wishing the film production team all the best and expressed hope that the film would be successful in touching the hearts of the audience.

Film director Kunal Shamsher Malla and actors Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Rishabh Khanna were also present during the event.

