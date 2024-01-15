New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in 'Vishwambhara', a film by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame.

The film will be out on Sankranti 2025.

On Monday, the makers announced the film with a concept video.

The video promises a grand fantasy film that has themes taken from Hindu mythology.

The glimpse begins with transporting people into a heavenly world, where someone locks a magical box, which accidentally falls.

It passes through a black hole and crashes into an asteroid. After many such disruptions and obstacles, the magical object finally reaches the earth which is symbolically shown with a large Hanuman statue. A crater appears as it crashes into the earth, yet nothing happens to the magic box. Finally, the title of the movie is revealed as Vishwambhara.

As per a statement, MM Keeravani has come on board to score the film's music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages. (ANI)

