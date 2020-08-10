New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Choreographer Bosco Martis from the Bosco-Ceaser fame is all set to make his directorial debut film 'Rocket Gang' which will be shot in virtual reality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosco announced his directorial debut on social media on Monday leading to several Bollywood celebrities including Suneil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and others pouring in best wishes for him.

He shared a virtual poster of the film which features fireworks in the background with 'Rocket Gang' written in the front.

"Let the fireworks begin! Dance away your fears kyonki (because) #NachogeTohBachoge with #RocketGang, a Zee Studios production, coming your way, soon, summer 2021!," he tweeted.

The film based on dance will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and will release in 2021. (ANI)

