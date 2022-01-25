Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Marvel star Chris Evans is set to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios' upcoming holiday movie "Red One".

According to Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Jake Kasdan is directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Morgan.

Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions.

Kasdan will produce via his banner, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson.

Makers are planning to shoot the movie sometime this year. PTI

